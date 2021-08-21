FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Lifted by Analyst

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $20.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

