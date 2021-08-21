FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issued By B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

