FY2024 EPS Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GDS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

GDS stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.74. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.