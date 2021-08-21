Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 1,144,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

