Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 668,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Portman Ridge Finance accounts for about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $4,575,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PTMN stock remained flat at $$2.39 during trading on Friday. 308,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,396. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

