Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

