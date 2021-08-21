Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,391 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

