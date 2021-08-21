Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,939 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

