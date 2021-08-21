Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $129,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,880. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

