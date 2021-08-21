Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

