Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $281.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.