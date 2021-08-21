Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 3,006,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,297. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

