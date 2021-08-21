Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $386,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

