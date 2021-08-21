Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

