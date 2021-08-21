Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 87,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 192,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a PE ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

