Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

