Gas (GAS) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Gas has a market cap of $103.56 million and $38.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00020813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00149601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,084.67 or 0.99916211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.90 or 0.00923956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.14 or 0.06642410 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

