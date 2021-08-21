GCN Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,138.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00365817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

