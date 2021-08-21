GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GDS traded as low as $49.65 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 5985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.74.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

