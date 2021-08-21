Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $7,330,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
THRM stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 288,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.
Gentherm Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.