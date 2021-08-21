Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $7,330,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 288,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

