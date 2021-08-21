Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 708

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 47.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 633.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

