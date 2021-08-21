GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

