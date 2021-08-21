GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “
Shares of GPRK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
