GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $77,006.92 and approximately $36.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100,808.05 or 2.04844718 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,566,604 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

