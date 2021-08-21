GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.