Glanbia plc Plans Dividend of $1.66 (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.6591 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of GLAPY opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

GLAPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

