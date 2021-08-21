GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

