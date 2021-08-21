Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 368 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 309.60 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.02. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

