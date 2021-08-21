Global Ship Lease Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical volume of 527 call options.

NYSE:GSL opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.