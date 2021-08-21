Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.