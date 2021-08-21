Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

GLOB traded up $7.77 on Friday, hitting $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

