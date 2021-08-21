Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Globe International’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.
Globe International Company Profile
