GoChain (GO) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $44.14 million and $9.52 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,144,162,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,287,600 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

