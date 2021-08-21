GoHelpFund (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $12,021.08

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $12,021.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,363.92 or 0.99764816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.17 or 0.00907770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.49 or 0.06646065 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

