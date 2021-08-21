Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases C$15,632.50 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,632.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,940,346.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton bought 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton bought 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton bought 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton bought 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton purchased 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$5,980.00.

Shares of Gold Springs Resource stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$48.64 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

