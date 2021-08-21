Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0077

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.29 million and $297,131.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

