Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 26,509 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 215.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 138.8% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

PAYS stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $129.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.