Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,679 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $36,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,848.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,922 shares of company stock valued at $606,441 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.36. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. As a group, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

