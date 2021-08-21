Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

