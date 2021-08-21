Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDZI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $580.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

