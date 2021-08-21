Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,867 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Savara worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $50,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Savara by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

SVRA opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

