Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at $181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

OMEG stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

