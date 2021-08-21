Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Decreased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 4.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Golub Capital BDC worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,068.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,990.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 159,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,893 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBDC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

