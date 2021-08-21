Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Gores Holdings VIII’s (NASDAQ:GIIXU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Gores Holdings VIII had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Holdings VIII’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.