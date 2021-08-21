Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.