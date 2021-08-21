Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

