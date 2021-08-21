Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.60.

