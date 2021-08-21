Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

