Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

