Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC stock opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.96. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

