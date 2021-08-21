Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 141,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,443. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

